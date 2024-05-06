Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,346. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.