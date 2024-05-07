Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.19. The stock had a trading volume of 980,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,378. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $132.15 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.