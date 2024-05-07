National Bank of Canada FI Sells 890 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of Vertiv worth $23,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock valued at $306,451,347. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.6 %

Vertiv stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.