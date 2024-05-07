eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.92. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

