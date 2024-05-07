Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Trading Down 10.4%

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54). 109,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 231,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.60).

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.26, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.16.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.