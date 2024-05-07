Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $121.94. 321,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,450. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

