United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $934,920.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.70, for a total transaction of $934,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
United Therapeutics stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.22. The stock had a trading volume of 591,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,599. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $266.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,158,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
