Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PFXF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.52. 745,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.