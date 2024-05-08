AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.06. Approximately 4,735,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,424,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 257,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,415,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,113,000 after acquiring an additional 816,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.