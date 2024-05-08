Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1416771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 30.3 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.41.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 80.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
