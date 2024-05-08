Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Up 7.3% Following Strong Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.60. Approximately 40,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 155,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.22.

The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

