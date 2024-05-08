Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Matthews International Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Matthews International in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $880.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Matthews International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

