iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. 467,481 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

