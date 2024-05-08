Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.170-0.270 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

