Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBA opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

