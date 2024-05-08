Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (PIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 24th

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF opened at C$12.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.52. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.08 and a 12-month high of C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.11 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.5694106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

