Skillz (SKLZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Skillz to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.44. Skillz had a negative net margin of 74.59% and a negative return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.39 million. On average, analysts expect Skillz to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Skillz Price Performance
Skillz stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Skillz has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.
Further Reading
