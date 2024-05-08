Temenos AG (TMSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8044 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.
Temenos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $60.11 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64.
About Temenos
