Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,764 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 0.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,960,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549,502. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

