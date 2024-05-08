Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 2,195,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

