Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

FEMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Femasys Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ FEMY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 235,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,594. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -2.76. Femasys has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. Analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Femasys by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

