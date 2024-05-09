Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.
FEMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Femasys in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Femasys Trading Down 8.6 %
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. Analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Femasys by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Femasys Company Profile
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
