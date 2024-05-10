Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BBEU opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

