Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 2,182 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.41.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

EMR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $115.83. 811,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.