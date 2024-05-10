Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 223.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.