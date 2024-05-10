Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Decreased by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Shares of BLDR opened at $169.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.12. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

