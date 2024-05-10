Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,421,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 188,384 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,645,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.