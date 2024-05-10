Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.8 %
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
