Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 450,422 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,422 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $56,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $24,785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $15,104,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

