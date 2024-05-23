2,376 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,780,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.09. 750,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,120. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

