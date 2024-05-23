Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.62 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $96.27 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,837.72 or 1.00029928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00113957 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10422747 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,164,091.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

