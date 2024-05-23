Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 62,233 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $68,391,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

FOX Stock Down 0.6 %

FOXA stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

