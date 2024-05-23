Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,320,000 after acquiring an additional 457,710 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,474,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 430,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 283,348 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 189,539 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WDS stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Woodside Energy Group

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%.

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.