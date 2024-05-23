Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $553,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,294,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

