BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 1,016,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,889. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.