Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 229,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 137,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.