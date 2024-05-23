Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,981 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $62,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AMD traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.35. 69,974,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,052,047. The company has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.