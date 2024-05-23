Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 317,258 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,301. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.