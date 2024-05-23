Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Up 0%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.80 and last traded at $78.67. 981,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,426,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,738,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 131,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 806.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

