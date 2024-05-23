Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.3 %
CAAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,874. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Corporación América Airports
