Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 0.3 %

CAAP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,874. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

