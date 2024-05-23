Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.89. 1,936,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,741. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

