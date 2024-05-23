Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 6,009 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

