Allstate Corp Has $270,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

ORLY stock traded up $13.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $989.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,622. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,071.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,694 shares of company stock worth $14,265,266. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

