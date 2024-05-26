Critical Comparison: Super Group (SGHC) vs. Its Peers

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Super Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.14% -54.97% -21.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Super Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 219 972 2199 62 2.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Super Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 36.72%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its competitors.

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 32.00 Super Group Competitors $4.14 billion $96.90 million 23.45

Super Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Super Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

