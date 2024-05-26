iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Bought by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGOV traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,968. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $41.92.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.