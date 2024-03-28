Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.13. Natura &Co shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 782 shares trading hands.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Natura &Co Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

