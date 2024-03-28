United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
United Community Banks Trading Up 2.2 %
United Community Banks stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.
United Community Banks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
About United Community Banks
United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Community Banks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.