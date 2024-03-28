Well Done LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 446,501 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,007,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,501,000 after buying an additional 81,162 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,450,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.38. 86,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,278. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

