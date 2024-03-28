Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 84,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,271,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

