Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after buying an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after purchasing an additional 119,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

