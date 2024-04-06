Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 1,984 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20.
RingCentral Stock Performance
RNG opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
